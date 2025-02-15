Beyonce’s recording-breaking Renaissance world tour in 2023 was one of the most epic sets of concerts that people have ever seen. From the costumes to the aesthetics to the choreography, everything was top-notch. Now, photos from Shakira’s first stop of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro have gone viral on the internet. And fans were quick to spot similarities between the two singers’ tour aesthetics.

Netizens have started accusing the Columbian singer of copying and plagiarizing the ‘Drunk In Love’ singer’s Renaissance tour. A lot of them have slammed the singer for putting herself out there while following someone else’s tour details, others defended the songstress and asked everyone to let her do her thing. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

One of the photos that has been surfacing online shows a massive screen displaying her image along with her name and her tour’s name, much similar to what Beyonce did during her Renaissance tour. On the other hand, Shakira and her dancers sported a silver look that seemed like a copied version of Beyonce and her dancers’ looks from her world tour. Not only this, the Waka Waka singer used a massive metallic wolf on stage as a prop, which Beyonce also did, but with a giant silver horse.

Fans noticed these small but on-the-face details between the two singers’ tour aesthetics, and it sparked reactions on social media platforms. X (previously known as Twitter) has been flooded with such comments. One of the users wrote, “Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing.”

Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing 😆🤣 — ɮɛռ’ɛ (@IAmBen_E) February 13, 2025

A second user commented, “She thinks she is Beyonce.” Another one stated, “The Shakira tour copy/paste is wild. I’m trying not to think too much of it, but it’s crazy how the team just redid Beyoncé’s entire process for this.”

SOMEONE TAKE THOSE NOTES AWAY FROM HER😭 pic.twitter.com/wd652lmueS — echo🪞 (@ECHOESmirrors) February 13, 2025

One of the fans even joked, “At this point, I’m gonna have to go see Shakira on tour since Beyoncé won’t release the ‘Renaissance’ film.”

Some of Shakira’s fans stepped up to defend their favorite singer. One of them wrote, “Let her be c’mon, we love Shakira.” Another one commented, “BeyHive, yall are doing way tooooo much about this Shakira stuff. … But, We have fallen into a pattern of always dunking on people who always show they’re inspired by her. It’s unnecessary!” Another user added, “You guys can stop dragging Shakira now. It’s been 2 days… She was clearly inspired as she said she took notes when she attended the ‘Renaissance’ Tour. Imitation is also a form of art and she was clearly impressed by the ‘Renaissance’ Tour and that’s a compliment to Beyoncé.”

One of the fun facts is that the Hips Don’t Lie singer went to enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in 2023, and during that time, Shakira told Billboard that she was “working” and “taking notes” from it. Well, she definitely did more than just take notes. What do you think?

