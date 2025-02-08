A source told Us Weekly, “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now.”

The buzz started when Page Six reported that Tom Cruise was “extremely interested in pursuing her” and claimed, “There is chemistry.” Another insider suggested, “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom.” The source even noted Cruise had sent her flowers.

But Shakira didn’t see it that way. According to Us Weekly, she found the speculation amusing. “Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her—and how fans are chiming in with their opinions—but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

The timing made the story even more intriguing. Shakira had split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué, while Cruise had been single since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. Fans ran wild with the idea of a Hollywood-meets-Latin-pop power couple, but reality painted a different picture.

Shakira’s focus remained elsewhere. Fresh off a public breakup, she prioritized family and career over dating. With a new chapter ahead, she seemed more invested in her music and children than in starting something new.

As for Cruise’s dating life, he has been linked to various women over the years, but nothing has stuck since Holmes. Whether he was truly interested in Shakira or just enjoying the F1 social scene, the feeling clearly wasn’t mutual.

So, while the internet had fun playing matchmaker, Shakira kept her stance clear: no romance, just polite conversation. And with that, the dating speculation ended before it even began.

