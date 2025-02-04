Joe Alwyn is heading to Hollywood to promote his latest film, but sources reveal that he’s also hoping to reconnect with his ex, Taylor Swift, despite her new high-profile profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The actor, who shared six years with Swift, is not expecting a romantic reconciliation but apparently wants to catch up and reflect on their time together.

Joe Alwyn’s Desire to Reconnect with Taylor Swift

A friend of Alwyn provided the reason why he wants to meet the pop star, saying, “He hopes they can both reflect on their time together positively. For him, the best way to achieve that is by reconnecting and having a heartfelt conversation.”

“This doesn’t imply a romantic revival. Joe genuinely cares for Taylor and wishes nothing but the best for her. He hopes she feels similarly about him,” he added. “Though they haven’t crossed paths since their breakup, it’s likely they will encounter each other again, given the small nature of their industry. Joe would prefer their first meeting to happen on their own terms. That’s why he’s considering reaching out. He wants to ensure they’re on good footing and is even open to meeting Travis as well.”

Moments and pictures of Taylor Swift with her lover Joe alwyn with lyrics from songs Taylor wrote about him as a thread; pic.twitter.com/MB0T1IM7UA — TASNEEM🇵🇸 (@Steph_swift_13) June 7, 2021

Alwyn is currently in town for the promotion of ‘The Brutalist’ a film that’s already won Best Picture at the Golden Globes and is also working on two upcoming projects, including ‘Hamnet’ and ‘Hamlet.’

Swifties Still Hopeful For a Reunion

Swift’s fans are still eager for any possible reunion, with many fondly referring to Alwyn as her best ex. Their relationship, which inspired several of Swift’s hit songs like ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘London Boy,’ came to a quieter end, and her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hints at unresolved feelings.

While Alwyn has avoided discussing the breakup, he recently stated he doesn’t mind others bringing it up, but he feels it’s in the past for him.

“That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel,” he told a newspaper in UK.

