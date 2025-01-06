The Internet absolutely adores Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance and wants them to be endgame. But a few years ago, the former and Joe Alwyn were under the limelight and consistent media scrutiny for their six-year-long relationship, the end of which was a big shock for everyone.

The two first started dating in 2016 and were officially confirmed to have broken up in early 2023. Later, around September that year, Taylor met Travis, and their romance bloomed. Meanwhile, Joe recently commented on his previous relationship with the singer and here’s what he had to say.

Joe Alywn On Media Scrutiny & Outside Noise

During a conversation with The Guardian, the actor was asked if he was ever scared that the massive buzz around his personal life with Taylor would overshadow his career. “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” the 33-year-old said.

He called everything outside of that noise. Joe continued, “I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.” He then explained what happens when one is not able to turn that switch off in their mind. “If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behaviour, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty fucked,” the British star stated.

Joe Alwyn On Former Relationship With Taylor Swift

Joe then added that though it can be tiring, he has a lot of help and support in his life. “I have great family and friends and real things,” he further added and continued, “Those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground.” He then mused, “So I don’t know how else to say it; it’s… just in a different room.” When asked if he wanted to move on from the relationship with Swift, Joe responded, “That’s something for other people to do.”

For the Conversations with Friends actor, that is well in the past, and he has moved on from it. “We’re talking about something in my life that’s a while ago. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel,” Joe expressed. He divulged that a new year always makes him feel optimistic. “I feel great; I feel lucky to be in a good place,” Joe disclosed how he felt at the moment.

He previously called his relationship with Taylor long, committed, and loving. Joe also asked people to empathize and understand “the difficulties that come” when such a romance ends.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Life With Newborn Jack Blues: From Changing Diapers To Singing Lullabies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News