This year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has grown stronger. The power couple have been spotted on dates, parties, hangouts, celebrations, and supported each other’s respective careers. The tight end even went out of his way to celebrate the pop star’s 35th birthday. With the year coming to an end, the two have been spending some quality time.

Recently, the duo were spotted holding hands for a night-out date in New York City. Taylor and Travis have enjoyed plenty of limelight due to the success and popularity of their careers as singers and American football players. People are interested in everything from their spottings to their outfits. Here’s a brief decode of the two’s expensive and cheek date night look.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s New York Date Night Look Decoded

Taylor Swift’s all-black outfit and accessories

The Cruel Summer hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs star player were spotted in the bustling Meatpacking District of New York City on December 28. According to People, Taylor wore a black Simkhai Ganni coat for $1162. Underneath it, she donned a matching long-sleeved Fleur Du Mal corset mini dress, which is available to buy for $475 with two more shades.

The 35-year-old wore Christian Louboutin Movida Sabina platform heels, which cost $1,095, with the outfit. Taylor completed the look with a few accessories. These included a Stella McCartney Falabella fringe bag, which cost $2,450, De Beers Arpeggia One Line earrings, which cost $36,000, and a yellow gold Tiffany & Co diamond wire ring, which is worth $2,675.

Travis Kelce’s red-white festive look and gear

Taylor’s hair was styled in loose waves, and she sported red lipstick, which has slowly become her signature lip shade. On the other hand, Travis wore a bright red denim trucker Nahmias jacket with baggy jeans, costing $1,670. Beneath the attire, he donned a white Saint Michael T-shirt and completed it with Louis Vuitton and Timberland Ranger boots worth $1,530.

On the accessories front, he flaunted a Nahmias trucker hat and 50s-inspired Jacques Marie Mage Alin sunglasses costing $975. For those not aware, Taylor wrapped up her almost two-year-long Eras Tour earlier this month. It raked in a whopping $2 billion and is one of the most successful musical tours ever. Travis also wrapped up this year’s slate of games.

Up Next For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

His next game is in the first week of January, and he has plenty of time until then to relax, chill, and enjoy the remainder of the holidays. The Kansas City Chiefs’ last game was on December 25, aka Christmas Day, which they quite easily won against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a score of 29-10.

The team will next play against the Denver Broncos on January 6, 2025. On the other hand, Taylor is expected to rest after the whirlwind tour and re-release her version of her fan-favorite 2017 album Reputation.

