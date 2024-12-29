Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, made waves during their beach holiday in Barbados, exuding love and togetherness as they embraced the holiday season.

The couple, married for 15 years, looked effortlessly stunning, with Mark flaunting his chiseled abs and muscular arms in blue shorts, while Rhea turned heads in a striking neon orange bikini adorned with ruffled trim.

Their affection was on full display as they soaked up the sun and enjoyed moments of quiet romance amid the hustle of family festivities.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Were Affectionate with Each Other

Stealing away from their four kids—Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15—the pair enjoyed quality time as a couple.

Wahlberg and his wife shared tender embraces in the turquoise ocean and exchanged playful gestures, including Rhea crafting a heart shape with her hands toward her husband.

Both Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Documented Their Holidays on Social Media

Although the vacation spotlighted their moments as a couple, the family was never far from their thoughts.

The Wahlberg-Durham crew spent the holiday week indulging in warm family traditions, which Mark and Rhea proudly documented on social media.

Mark took to Instagram early in the week to share his famous 4 am fitness routine, proving that his disciplined lifestyle doesn’t take a holiday.

“’4am, rain or shine. It’s raining outside; we still gon’ plunge,” he said to the camera. He reiterated in his caption, “Nothing like a cold plunge in the rain,” before tagging @thecoldlife @municipal and adding, “4 am club.”

Christmas brought even more heartfelt moments. Mark posted a family Christmas card featuring his wife and kids gathered in a cozy and festive setting, sending love to fans with the caption, “Merry Christmas from my family to yours.”

Meanwhile, Rhea shared snapshots of herself and Mark posing in front of a glowing Christmas tree.

Wearing a dazzling stone-embellished Chanel mini dress, Rhea radiated holiday cheer, playfully remarking on her love for both her husband and her outfit.

The Florida native wrote in the caption, “I love this man more than life but this @chanelofficial dress was giving me all the feels.”

