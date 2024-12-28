Dua Lipa may be closing out her year on a dazzling high note, as fans buzz with excitement over speculation that she’s engaged to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ actor Callum Turner.

A festive photo dump on Instagram has sparked the rumors, with eagle-eyed followers spotting a sparkling diamond ring prominently displayed on her left hand in a mirror selfie tucked ten pictures into her carousel.

Fans Reacted to Dua Lipa’s Choice of Jewelry

The 29-year-old pop sensation also wore the stunning piece in the cover image of her holiday slideshow, leaving fans buzzing with celebratory comments.

Some playfully asked if she’d said “yes,” while others were ready to send their congratulations.

“Are youuu engaged dua!? happy for you💙,” one person wrote. Another penned, “The streets are saying you got engaged dua….” A third one, seemingly assumed the scuttlebut was legit, as he wrote, “Congratulations baby!! 💍🫶🏻.”

Is Dua Lipa Really Engaged?

Though neither Lipa nor Turner, 34, have confirmed the engagement, reports suggest the couple is indeed planning to ring in the New Year with a celebration of their love, per The Sun.

”Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn’t be happier,” a source told the outlet. “Dua has had one of the best years of her professional career, and this is the cherry on the cake.”

The insider added, “Callum is such a solid support for Dua, and they make a wonderful couple. Their family and friends are so happy. It’s been an amazing Christmas for them.”

The couple, who began dating in January, has been inseparable. Lipa even supported Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of his show Masters of the Air.

Their romance has reportedly been a source of joy for family and friends, who are thrilled for the duo as they take this next step together.

For Lipa, this potential engagement caps off what she’s described as the best year of her life. Reflecting on her journey, she recently shared how 2024 has been filled with dream-fulfilling moments, leaving her ready to dream even more significant.

“There came a point in the year where I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to sit down and write some new dreams and new plans and other things I wanted to do,’” she recalled. “I feel like I ticked so many of my boxes this year. It’s amazing.”

