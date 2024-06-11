Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism 2024 World Tour: Everything You Need To Know

Sensational pop star Dua Lipa is set to dazzle audiences once again with her sizzling dance moves with her Radical Optimism 2024 World Tour, which began on June 6, 2024, at the Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. The tour is expected to support her third studio album with the same name. The singer took to her X to share tour dates that span iconic cities in France, Croatia, and Germany. Here’s all the information about Lipa’s electrifying world tour.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Album/ World Tour

Dua Lipa’s third studio album was released on May 3 and featured captivating tracks. The album reflects upon the singer’s journey of self-discovery and resilience, as popularly tracked in her single, Houdini.

The Radical Optimism World Tour had its first stop in Germany, and the official setlist for Lipa’s new tour has been released, which adds her new single, Training Season, followed by her former hits from 2018, One Kiss. In addition, there will be 17 bangers by Lipa, which features one hit from her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia- Levitating and Physical. The official setlist is as follows-

Training Season

One Kiss

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

These Walls

Be the One

Love Again

Pretty Please

Hallucinate

New Rules

Electricity

Cold Heart

Happy for You

Physical

Don’t Start Now

Houdini

Lipa took to her Instagram to share the success of the first day of the tour, adding, “Wow, what a kickstart to our summer shows… and we’re only just warming uppp!!! Thank you, Berlin, for dancing in the rain with us.”

Radical Optimism Tour Dates

The official dates for Radical Optimism tour dates are as follows-

June 12, 2024 – Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

June 13, 2024 – Nimes, France at Arenes de Nimes

November 6, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 – Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 – Manilla, Philippines at Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome

In addition to this tour, Lipa is also set to headline Glastonbury 2024 Festival during her Europe tour. She will also perform at Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival, and Austin City Limits Festival. Before her Asia tour, she will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

Lipa’s third album, Radical Optimism, was released on May 3, 2024, and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

