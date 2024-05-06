On Saturday, May 4, 2024, Saturday Night Live Kicked off its final run of episodes for the latest season with Dua Lipa pulling double duty as host and musical guest. The British-Albanian pop singer delivered a close-to-perfect monologue and even managed to take a shot at ‘puppy killer’ Kristi Noem referencing the viral story of the South Dakota governor killing her dog.

As the show progressed, Singer Troye Sivan made a cameo alongside Jerry Seinfeld, introducing Lipa for her first musical performance of the night. As Dua Lipa has often credited Sivan for launching her career, it was only fitting that he showed up to support his friend during the big night. Dua Lipa, the opener and principal act of Troye Sivan’s 2016 Suburbia Tour, has maintained a close friendship with the Youth singer for years. Here’s a timeline of their friendship.

Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan first met in 2016 and grew close while touring together at the latter’s tour. Since then, they have consistently shown up to support each other. In 2018, Lipa took to Instagram to give her close friend and former tourmate Troye Sivan a shout-out for being featured on the cover of Billboard’s first-ever Pride issue, writing, “@troyesivan you are an absolute superstar!! First-ever cover of @billboard pride issue! Here’s to many more @billboardpride,”

Lipa praised the Youth singer in the issue, describing him as a talented wordsmith whose authenticity draws people into his music, saying, “He’s such a smart wordsmith, but he’s very honest at the same time. That’s why people love his music. He says things people want to say but can’t find the words to say them.”

In 2023, Troye Sivan appeared during the season finale of Dua Lipa’s podcast – At Your Service. During the appearance, the close friends reminisced about the time they first met in 2016 during his tour and went on to explore the power of identity, with Sivan theorizing, “It’s funny because I think it always comes back to really core principles, you know, that doesn’t change that often. Like, you know, this is your identity and who you are.”

During the SNL episode, Dua Lipa performed the songs “Illusion” and “Happy for You” from her just-released third studio album, Radical Optimism. SNL will wrap up with two new episodes following Saturday’s show, bringing season 49 to a close.

