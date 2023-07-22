One of the most awaited movies of 2023, Barbie, is out and the plastic world seems to be mesmerising the audience to a whole another level. Among the ensemble cast, the movie also saw an unusual role by singer Dua Lipa alongside former WWE champion turned actor John Cena. While the role was not even a minute-long, the singer’s fans are divided, while some are upset with her screentime, others are reminding everyone she is a singer.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles of the plastic doll and Ken, respectively. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also stars Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and more.

Ever since the movie’s ensemble cast was announced, there was a massive buzz around its plot and how Gerwig will bring the fantasy world to real life. Seeing its sets, we can say the director nailed it. While fans were excited to watch the movie for its plot, Dua Lipa’s appearance as a mermaid amped it. However, Lipa appeared only for 30 seconds and said a total of 16 words throughout the movie.

The Levitating singer also wrote and performed the song Dance The Night for Barbie’s soundtrack. Reacting to her screen time, several Twitter users mentioned how they wish Dua had more screen time.

A Twitter user wrote, “post-Barbie thoughts (might have spoilers): 1. i didn’t expect the movie to end like THAT but i also don’t think there’s a better way to end it. Genius. 2. I wish Dua Lipa had more screen-time.”

Another user penned, “There’s not enought Dua Lipa in the Barbie movie.”

A third one wrote, “Ok Barbie is a great movie, but the fact that Dua Lipa comes out already elevates it to another level.”

On the other hand, a few users mentioned how Dua’s screentime was enough since she is a singer and not an actor. A Twitter user wrote, “Dua Lipa is not an actress and I have seen potatoes give better expressions than her. So dunno who needs to hear this but her screen time is justified. Also, love her voice.”

What are your thoughts on Dua Lipa’s screen time debate in Barbie? Let us know in the comments.

