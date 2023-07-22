Whether it was Wolf of the Wall Street or Babylon or the very latest Barbie, Margot Robbie has always looked stunning and melted our hearts away. However, a cosmetic surgery blogger has claimed that the Australian native has tastefully done a lot of work on her face alleging that she supposedly underwent a significant alteration. A few throwbacks along with Margot’s latest pictures were compared on Instagram, and the results sent the Internet into a shock.

Margot Robbie is currently basking in the success of her new flick Barbie which is directed by Greta Gerwig. The film also stars Ryan Gosling and Marvel star Simu Liu in prominent roles. The film despite clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, raced ahead at the US box-office.

Speaking of Margot Robbie’s surgical altercations, Instagram user Dana Omari- Harrell shared several current and earlier pictures of the Hollywood A-lister along with a detailed caption. “@siffhaider asked me who was my fave celeb transformation nearly a year ago (Oct 2022) on @thedreambiggerpodcast and I answered, “Margot Robbie” bc she went from beautiful girl to IT GIRL BARBIE STUNNING but still looks natural. Incredible incredible work.” Harrell, in her now-viral post continued, “She has had an upper bleph (esp removing some fat under her brow), undereye filler or other augmentation, a minimal brow lift, cheek augmentation, buccal fat removal, lip filler, nose job thinning her tip and reducing the width of her nostrils.”

While further talking about Margot Robbie, Dana Omari- Harrell shared, “And, I agree with @lorryhill either a cantho when she did bleph or something else changing her eye shape a bit. I also think maybe just a little volume to her chin as her chin has more length now.” She added, “I also think she uses Botox or similar but sparingly, just enough to soften but not enough to prevent movement.”

Social media users were quick to react to Margot’s surgical changes. A person claimed, “HUGE difference in her eyelids- definitely think a bleph. Her hooded eyelids before made her look sultry and now her eyes are a different shape & are more opened up, like a Barbie doll,” as another chimed in, “She looked human before. Her face looks so tight and uncomfortable now.” And, one said, “Ugh that chin is still in question for me!”

One stated, “I knew it I just couldn’t work out what! I’m Australian and remember her at the start of her career in Aussie shows and she did not look like this. Lol.”

Another stated, “Used to watch her in an Australian soap opera when she always younger never even clocked the nose job. That’s how good the work is. I think she has a complex about her jawline never wears her hair up but it’s beautiful.” One user added, “Her chin, nose, and lips also look tastefully enhanced!”

