Ryan Reynolds is quite an eccentric actor who chooses roles that are equally magnificent. While his titular character in Deadpool has played a significant part in his career, it’s not the only superhero character that he has donned. He played another superhero, Green Lantern, years ago and it did not go down well in the entertainment history. It was a massive failure at the box office but at the same time, the film was loathed by the actor as well.

While there have been several instances where the actor has complained about the failure of the superhero film, he spilled some major tea while talking about the time when he watched the movie for the first time.

While talking to Variety once, Ryan Reynolds explained why Green Lantern failed in the first place. He said, “There were just too many people spending too much money and when there was a problem rather than say, ‘Okay, let’s stop spending on special effects and let’s think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing – that isn’t working at all – with something that’s character based?’ and that just never – the thinking was never there to do that.”

Ryan Reynolds further added that it was the regressive approach towards the film by the makers that caused the downfall. He continued, “And to their credit, it’s a very old school way of looking at things. It’s just ‘Let’s just keep spending our way through this.’ And that was – it didn’t work. At the same time, there were 185 people that worked on that movie, they all had an amazing time, we loved shooting it. Truly, shooting the movie was a lot of fun. But, you know, sitting in that premiere, watching that, oh my God. It’s tough.”

The Deadpool actor shared how he felt when he watched the film for the first time and said, “The words were ‘Holy sh*t’ and ‘No. NO!’ Oh my God, my b*tt was like a ukelele down there. It was crazy. It was an odd feeling. It was not a feeling I wanted to repeat. So I really spent the following years just owning as much as I could, it was the only way to kind of process it.”

