Harry Styles has always got the ladies drooling over him whenever he makes a public appearance. However, he stays mum when it comes to his s*x life. The singer, who shot to fame in 2010 with X-Factor in one of his earlier interviews, did speak about his s*x life admitting that he got scared when he did s*x for the first time since he thought that he might get the girl pregnant. Scroll down to read the details.

Harry was recently in news when a new wax portrait of the former One Direction member was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London and got brutally trolled on the Internet. The singer also manages to stay in the headlines for his earlier relationships with Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski. However, he is currently enjoying his single phase now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Harry Styles opening up about his s*x life in 2012, according to Metro.co.uk, the singer, in an interview, said, “The first time I had se*x, I was scared I got the girl pregnant.” He continued, “And that was despite the fact we were safe. Luckily, we were fine.” When asked about starting a family, Styles, at the time, asserted that he was not ready yet. “I would never risk not wearing a condom, it’s too much of a risk. If you’re not ready for a child, then don’t risk it.” In the same interview, Styles also claimed that he always had a thing for older woman even admitting that he once got into bed with one of his friend’s mothers.

“At my friend’s birthday party a few years ago, I got dared to go and get in bed with his mum.,” revealed the Grammy-winning crooner adding, “She was asleep and she woke up when I got in, so I just ran down the stairs.”

Styles further shared, “She had a robe on, but I don’t know if there was anything underneath.”

In another interview, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker opened up about his past feelings of “shame” when it came to his s*x and dating life. “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my s*x life,” said Styles.

He added, “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having s*x, let alone who with. At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have s*x.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Issues Strict Rules For Ben Affleck Including 24/7 Access To The Set As He Returns To Work With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner In Deadpool 3 [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News