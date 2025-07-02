The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sophia updating Tate. Ari questioned Doug about certain details of his life. Then, as usual, Brady and Kristen argued, this time about their daughter Rachel. Lastly, Chanel and EJ clashed over Johnny’s arrest and all the allegations against him.

The drama is about to escalate in the coming months, and avid watchers of the soap opera are about to feast on some major entertainment. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 2, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 2, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sophia freaking out. It’s time for the baby to be delivered. When she started feeling pain, she started panicking as she was alone in her room. Her water broke, she went into labor, and now the baby is here. What’s worse is that she doesn’t know what to do.

Sophia doesn’t want anyone to see the baby because she is yet to find someone to adopt the child. What will she do? On the other hand, Steve gives Julie news. Is this related to the family heirloom necklace that Doug stole and then sold? Or is it about something else? How will she react?

Elsewhere, Maggie gets Sarah to open up. It has been a tough couple of weeks for the latter with her marriage going up in flames. She found out that Xander beat Philip up and couldn’t believe it. Meanwhile, he found out that Sarah knew about the forged letter like the others and hid it from him.

Their romance fizzled out in a jiffy, and this whole situation has been heavy for Sarah. To add to it, they are now fighting about their daughter Victoria, and it has become too much for her. She still has feelings for him, but the arguments are getting too frequent and beyond toxic to tolerate right now.

And then there’s Philip, who claims Xander didn’t beat him up. Sarah knows he is trying to protect his half-brother by lying. Will her conversation with Maggie help her feel light? Will she get some advice from her in return? And lastly, Javi brings Leo a big surprise. Now, what could this be about?

How will Leo react to whatever it is? Will it strengthen their romance and relationship? How will this stitch into the overall arc of what’s happening in Salem? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to know more!

