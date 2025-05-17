The previous week on Days of Our Lives, we saw Gabi and Alex go on their date to make JJ jealous, Xander and EJ plotting to buy the hospital, Shawn and Steve breaking in to steal the miracle drug, and Kevin having already stolen it on Philip’s orders behind the back of his employer, Dr. Russell.

From shocking findings and miraculous wishes to big confrontations and warnings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming Days of Our Lives week when they tune in to Peacock to watch the hit daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 19, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Stephanie asking Alex to stand down. What could this be about? Could it be about her novel, or is this related to Xander and Philip? Up next, Shawn and Steve search for the cure to save Bo. Will they find it? On the other hand, Maggie questions Xander.

What answers will he have for her? Is this about the scheme to buy Salem University Hospital? When Kate finds Philip, what will this lead to? Is a big oration on the cards? Or is a lot more trouble brewing on the horizon?

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Ari Horton arrives in Salem. How will her entry change things? Gabi and JJ renew an argument. Is this about him being jealous of her and Alex? Javi vents to Leo while EJ asks Paulina for help. Lastly, Shawn opens up to Belle. Is this a vent session while trying to search for the drug to save Bo?

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

When Sarah confronts Xander, will he finally share his plans behind the hospital buying? When Alex and Brady fear the worst, what exactly could this be about? Meanwhile, Stephanie gently warns Cat. Is this about Chad?

Paulina surprises Chanel and Johnny. Does she have some news about the adoption that they backed out of? Or is it something else instead?

Thursday, May 22, 2025

The penultimate episode features Holly helping Doug. Will this bring them even closer together, or will Holly still pine for Tate after their breakup? Gabi and Marlena celebrate Ari’s birthday. Will things go as planned or not? And then, Steve and Shawn call for backup. Who could they be contacting?

Friday, May 23, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Ciara comfort Hope as they prepare to say goodbye to Bo. Kayla fills Marlena in on the mission. Lastly, Julie prays for a miracle. Stay tuned for more details about each episode.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Forever Season 2 Happening? Here’s All We Know About The Future Of Judy Blume’s Chart-Topping Netflix Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News