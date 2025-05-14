The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Paulina putting Johnny on notice about the whole EJ shooting mystery. Roman confided in Kate while Philip moved forward with his plan. Meanwhile, Cat saw EJ in a new light and lastly, Sarah pressed Xander about his new interest in the hospital.

There’s a lot of drama as the mystery behind the shooting escalates and the relationships change with situations. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 14, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 14, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Rachel celebrating her birthday with Brady and Kristen. How exactly will this go? Especially with Kristen stating nobody wants to be her friend? Is some drama brewing on the sidelines? Up next, Xander asks Kayla for a favor. What exactly could this be about?

He wants to buy the Salem University Hospital and he has competition in EJ who also wants to do the same. Is he going to ask Kayla to help him by vouching for him instead of EJ? How will she respond to his request? Will she accept or will she deny any participation in this tryst for the hospital?

Meanwhile, Gabi and Alex go on their date. She grabbed a date with him at the hospital fundraiser auction to make JJ jealous. Alex agreed to go on the date but wants to do something lowkey because is happy and in love with Stephanie. Gabi wants to go all out to ensure this is a date to remember.

What drama will this lead to? Is this going to make JJ furious? How will Stephanie react to it? Elsewhere, Philip asks Kevin about his work. He wants to dig some information about why Xander wants to buy the hospital.

To take things further, he contacted Kevin Lambert, a pharmaceutical and his friend. Coincidentally, he works for Dr. Jeffrey Russell. And so Philip wants Kevin to help him steal the miracle drug from Dr. Russell. He claims this will fix his relationship with Xander but is something else on his mind?

Is he going to take a turn once he does get his hand on the drug? Is this his way of messing up Xander’s plans? Will this ruin their relationship forever? Especially after the forge letter truth caused cracks between them again? Stay tuned to know more details about the storylines and the characters.

