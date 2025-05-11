In the previous week of Days of Our Lives, both EJ and Xander showed interest in buying the hospital, Chad dissuaded Cat from going on a date, Johnny continued to go through his emotional turmoil, Steve and Shawn joined hands to help save Bo by stealing the miracle drug, and lots more.

From questioning and suspicions to apologies and changing equations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running, hit daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 12, 2025

The week’s first episode features Philip taking matters into his own hands. What will he do now? Meanwhile, Kristen and Brady exchange barbs. Will this cause issues? When Roman and Kate come clean to each other, what will this lead to? On the other hand, Johnny apologizes to Chanel. Will she accept it or refuse? Lastly, Holly encourages Doug.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

When Paulina puts Johnny on notice, is this because of how his behavior hurt Chanel? Up next on Days of Our Lives, Roman confides in Kate. Philip moves forward with his plan. When Cat sees EJ in a new light, what exactly has he done? On the other hand, Sarah presses Xander about his interest in the hospital.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Rachel celebrates her birthday with Brady and Kristen. Xander asks Kayla for a favor, but what could it be about? Gabi and Alex go on their date. Will JJ intervene out of jealousy? Elsewhere, Philip asks Kevin about his work. How will these conversations and scenes change the game on the show?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

When Shawn and Steve attempt a break-in, will the two successfully steal the miracle drug to save Bo? Marlena and Kayla commiserate. On the other hand, Stephanie considers Alex’s offer. Xander expresses his feelings to Philip after the fiasco. Tate and Sophia celebrate her birthday. Are they getting closer and closer after Tate and Holly’s recent breakup?

Friday, May 16, 2025

The week’s final Days of Our Lives episode features Marlena and Susan’s breakfast being interrupted by EJ. Who is behind it? When Kayla, Steve, and Shawn work to uncover a mystery, will they be able to find answers? On the other hand, Sarah demands Xander to be honest. Lastly, Philip and Kevin panic.

