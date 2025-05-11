Netflix users are in for a rough June as a wave of beloved titles is set to vanish from the platform. The cuts hit hard and wide, starting June 1 and continuing through the month, affecting everything from action-packed blockbusters to children’s classics.

Batman Bids Farewell

It begins with a quiet goodbye to 100 Days with Tata, and quickly escalates with the removal of heavy hitters like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. This is undoubtedly a painful blow for fans of Gotham’s caped crusader. However, Bruce Wayne is not the only one saying farewell.

Family favorites like Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom are also making their exit, leaving parents and little ones with fewer options. The early wave of removals includes Burlesque, Closer, Magic Mike XXL, Cult of Chucky, Den of Thieves, Ted, and Two Weeks Notice. Each one leaves behind its own fanbase, now forced to scramble if they want a last-minute rewatch.

Mid-June Brings More Losses

According to The Mirror, mid-month doesn’t get any gentler. Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story drives off the platform on June 11, followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on June 14. A few days later, on June 17, the critically acclaimed Carol takes its leave. As the month winds down, more titles vanish like Father Figures, American Sniper, Brain on Fire, and two full seasons of Signs all bow out, thinning Netflix’s catalog even further.

Though it’s not the platform’s first clean-out, the impact is no less frustrating. Netflix pulled the plug on Shadow and Bone back in November 2023, despite its success and high viewership after season two. The announcement hit fans like a freight train and heartbreak, and online outbursts flooded social media.

One heartbroken fan lamented on X, “Shadow and bone cancelled no one talk to me omg just ruined my week.” Another devastated fan wrote on social media, “I just woke up and Shadow and Bone has been cancelled by Netflix… I don’t know how to process this except to say that…WE WERE ROBBED THE HEIST!!!!!”

shadow and bone cancelled no one talk to me omg just ruined my week — maya ✨️ (@goldenlikemaya) November 16, 2023

I just woke up and Shadow and Bone has been cancelled by Netflix…

I don’t know how to process this except to say that…WE WERE ROBBED THE HEIST!!!!! 🥺🥺🥺 — Gigi Cook (@gigisbookadventures) (@bookseller_gigi) November 16, 2023

An Author’s Painful Goodbye

The author behind the Grishaverse, Leigh Bardugo, didn’t hide her disappointment either. She expressed on Instagram at that time, “Friends, by now you’ve probably heard that there will be no season three for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff. The news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude.”

She continued, “Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy. I am so grateful to our writers, our crew, and our extraordinary cast who are not just wildly talented, but genuinely good people.”

