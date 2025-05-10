With all the drama and chaos on The Young and the Restless, fans are excited to see a familiar face return to the soap opera. Amanda Sinclair is coming back to Genoa City, and it might spell trouble for some of the characters, especially Devon, with whom the character shares a history.

He recently got married to Abby Newman, and it’s to be seen if Amanda’s return will spell trouble for their romance or not. Devon and Amanda may not be together anymore, but feelings have a strange way of reigniting in the drama. Here’s what Maishael Morgan said about returning to play the role.

The Young & The Restless: Mishael Morgan Teases Return To Genoa City As Amanda Sinclair

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actress spoke about how it felt coming back to play the character after a while and what her visit to town may mean for the others. Mishael revealed, “They didn’t really tell me much about what Amanda would be doing,” referring to the writers’ plans.

“There’s a great storyline that we want her to be a part of,” is what the team told her before she said yes. “I just finished my Hallmark movies,” so she thought it was “the perfect time to get back to LA” and film for the show. Mishael pointed out that Amanda always represents somebody.

“She represents high-powered people in society,” which is why she is “back to represent somebody very mysterious, definitely high-powered.” This is being taken as a hint to Aristotle Dumas, the mysterious presence in town. “She’s going to make some waves while she’s there,” the soap star added.

She opened up about how she has heard fan theories about how Amanda might tie into the currently airing storylines. Mishael was last seen as a character on The Young and the Restless in 2024. “That’s always such a pleasure and such an honor to come back, and it means a lot. Being an actor and your world being so unstable,” she expressed her gratitude.

“Sometimes it’s good to know that you have something that’s grounding and that they see your worth, and they’re willing to find ways to keep you alive in the story,” Mishael continued. She revealed that coming back to the show was like riding a bike, and it was “surprisingly easy to slip back” into it.

“Even though I’m gone for a long time, every time I come back, I want to allow the fans to see a little bit more of who she is, and how she’s evolving and changing,” the actress explained and then concluded, “Her mom has passed away, she has this new job, so there is a lot of growth happening for her,” referring to what’s new on the menu for Amanda on the hit soap.

