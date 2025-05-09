The previous episode on The Young and the Restless saw Victor striking a nerve with Billy, Devon finding himself in a tough position with his family, and Holden giving Damian a warning. There’s plenty more drama planned and on the way for avid watchers of the popular soap opera series ahead.

From identity reveals and marital issues to corporate competition and new romances, there’s more than enough to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 9, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor hitting Kyle where it hurts. It is very evident that Victor is after all the Abbott men, be it Jack, Billy or Kyle. He has his own decades long rivalry with Jack which reignited when he found out that Jack was still very good friends with his dear wife Nikki.

Then there’s Billy for whom he has deployed his son Adam. Victor wants to use Newman Media to demolish Abbott Communications. Up next, he is targeting Kyle and it’s more than just the fact that he is an Abbott. Victor is furious that Kyle is dating his granddaughter Claire and wants revenge.

Lastly, Victor is after the family company Jabot and wants to wreck it into destruction. When Victor hurts Kyle where it hurts, what is up his sleeve now? Will he threaten or blackmail him? Will he stop their plan to move in together? How exactly will this hamper their romance and relationship?

On the other hand, Nikki gives Claire a reality check. What could this be about? The former has been quite supportive towards her granddaughter even if her husband has been against Claire and Kyle. Is she warning him to not hope because her dream of getting Victor’s blessing in imposible?

How will Claire react when her grandmother Nikki keeps the facts straight and honest in front of her? Will this deter her mission? And lastly, Chelsea struggles working with Adam. She recently quit Marchetti and took up the offer to work at Newman Media but she is now immediately regretting it.

She wanted to work to do something exciting but was surprised to find out that Victor expects the company to go against Billy. She even chats with her friend Chloe about it. Has Chelsea made a mistake in taking up the offer without considering what it might entail? Stay tuned to know more.

