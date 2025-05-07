In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Diane made a confession to Jack. On the other hand, Victoria confided in Nick during their sibling catch-up session. Lastly, Tessa was troubled by Mariah’s odd behavior. It is evident that she has been behaving weirdly since she returned.

Fans can hope to see exciting new plans, alliances, business moves, and big decisions on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect to see on the May 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 7, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Victor challenging Chelsea’s loyalty. Adam got back with Chelsea because their son Connor pushed for their reunion. Loyalty and being a part of the family are important factors for Victor. As the patriarch of the Newman family, he is always testing people.

Now that Chelsea has accepted Adam’s offer to work with him at Newman Media, Victor is set to challenge her loyalty. What exactly does he have up his sleeve? Will Chelsea manage to pass or fail miserably? How will this affect things between her and Adam when they are hanging by a thread?

Elsewhere on The Young and the Restless, Jack demands that Billy apologize to Diane. Recently, the Abbott mansion renovations were officially done, and a very happy and excited Diane revealed her hard work to Jack and Kyle. They were totally delighted by the transformation while still having kept the home’s nostalgia.

On the other hand, Billy was not too happy about it and made it clear that he preferred the old version. His comment hurt Diane, and when she told Jack about it, the latter was angry at his brother. Is this why Jack is asking Billy to apologize to Diane? How will he respond?

It’s no secret that Billy does not like Diane and has never approved of her as his sister-in-law. And lastly, Lily makes a shocking business deal. Is this her attempt at protecting her family company? Has she signed a deal with Aristotle Dumas since Damian connected her with the mysterious figure?

In an attempt to win Lily’s trust, Damian contacted Aristotle, his boss, and helped the two establish a mode of communication. Lily has been very intrigued by this new person, and while their true identity is still under wraps, it won’t be surprising if she strikes a deal with him to safeguard her family and their company. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more details about the same.

