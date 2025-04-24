The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Billy crossing the line to make a point. Meanwhile, Nate and Damian received a new update about Amy’s condition. Lastly, Holden kept Audra on her toes with his offers, flirting, and refusing to move on from what they once shared.

There’s plenty of new and explosive scenes waiting for the avid watchers of the hit soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor keeping a secret from Nikki. The patriarch of the Newman family might love his wife to death, but he loves his secrets even more. While he shares a lot of what he plans with her, there are several secrets and severe plotting that he does not want to reveal to anyone not involved in the deal, this one being the one with Audra.

Victor allied with her to ensure Kyle stays away from his granddaughter Claire. Audra agreed to the deal on the condition that Victor would fund her a company to run. That is all he can reveal to his wife. The reason behind the deal might not be something Nikki would agree with, no matter what.

She has made it clear that Claire can make her own decisions about her personal life. But Victor is Victor, and he cannot help but meddle to switch things according to his preferences. How will Nikki react when she finds out that Victor allied with Audra to break Kyle and Claire up?

Meanwhile, Claire opens up to Victoria and Cole. Her grandfather may be plotting against her romance, but she is currently happy to reunite with her family. Her father, Cole, is back in town, and she is delighted to spend time with him and her mother, Victoria. Is she going to tell them about Kyle and her?

They know the two are dating, but are unaware that Claire accepted Kyle’s offer to move in with him. They also don’t know that they recently confessed their love for each other. How exactly will they react to the same? Lastly, Diane sets the stage for a big reveal. It has been a couple of months since the Abbott mansion has been under renovation, with Diane working on it.

She is excited for everyone to see the changes and improvements. How are Jack and Kyle going to react to it? Kyle might not be too averse to big changes, but Jack is known to love the old, and his nostalgia may not be too happy if their house, full of happy memories, is entirely changed. Keep watching the Young and the Restless for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Review: Jenna Ortega Embraces Madness & Mayhem In Full Power As Nevermore Grows Darker, Weirder, & More Chaotic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News