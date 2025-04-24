The previous episode of The Bold and The Beautiful saw Finn promising to be the second dad that Kelly wants and needs. He doesn’t ever want to take the place of her father, Liam, but regardless, he wants to be there for her in whatever way she wants to as a stepfather or a second father.

Meanwhile, Liam struggled with the reality of his dwindling health and what it means for his life, his work, and family. Eric encouraged Brooke to keep her love alive with Ridge, knowing his son is with Taylor. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 24, 2025, episode when they tune in to CBS.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday will feature the Forrester Fashion show in full swing, with showstoppers, models, influencers, reporters, and special guests including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. Then, there’s Christine Blair from The Young and the Restless, played by Laurelee Bell, for the crossover.

With the fashion house back with the Foresters, including Ridge, Eric, and Steffy, things are back to business. A brand new line and breathtaking designs are set to debut on the runway as the fashion show makes its mark on the audience. Eric and Ridge are ensuring things go quite smoothly.

The couture line, the star-studded line-up, and the publicity surrounding the event, the Forresters have everything down to a T. The drama, the fashion, the talent, and the glamor, all under one roof. But a soap won’t be a soap without drama, would it? Stay tuned as Taylor and Brooke’s argument in the store room leads to havoc. Who will find them locked together?

How is this going to change things? Will Taylor question why Brooke is still going after Rudge despite his rejections? Will she find out that Eric was encouraging her to keep pursuing Ridge? How will this drama affect the fashion show? Will news get out about the drama happening in the store?

Meanwhile, how will Liam manage to keep going? Is there going to be a way to treat him and his brain tumor? Or is there no hope for him? Will he keep his determination going due to all he has worth living for? Especially his daughter, whom he has promised to always be there for? Will Finn be the one who finds a way to save Liam? Or is there no end to this?

Lastly, when will Deacon find out that Sheila has been going behind his back to meet her granddaughter Luna, whom he warned her to stay away from? Deacon even gave Sheila an ultimatum to choose between him and Luna. While she chooses him, she lies and still meets Luna.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful: Scott Clifton Teases Liam Spencer’s Brain Tumor Crisis & Impending Death Storyline

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News