The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw a hospital fundraiser take place. On the other hand, Gabi shared her frustrations with Javi and Leo regarding JJ’s accusations. Meanwhile, Xander has words with Philip as Alex and Stephanie questioned if they should have hidden the letter’s truth.

Lastly, Chad observed a moment between Cat, Thomas, and Charlotte. Just like that, there are a lot of exciting new moments slated to happen. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 24, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the popular daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 24, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Maggie encouraging Xander to show compassion. Now that he knows the truth about Philip’s false letter that Vivian forged for him, he has been furious. Xander actually went around confronting people including Alex and Stephanie about keeping it a secret.

When Maggie asks him to show some compassion, will he listen to her or refuse to let go of his frustration and hatred? On the other hand, Kristen is struck by EJ’s demeanor. She was the first one to be questioned about the shooting that led to EJ being hospitalized. A gun was found at her home and a report was requested but the bullets didn’t match, clearing the doubt.

Now that EJ has woken up from his coma, Kristen is paying him a visit but what happens that makes her feel surprised by his demeanor? How will he react to seeing her? And why will it strike her so shockingly? On the other hand, JJ hopes to win back Gabi. Things are stormy between the couple.

After JJ accused Gabi of potentially being EJ’s shooter, she was shocked and furious. She couldn’t believe her boyfriend would question and accuse her instead of being the one to stand by her side if anyone else pointed fingers at her. JJ knows it has put him in bad graces but he’s hopeful.

He wants to get the love of his life back and not let one reckless accusation drive them apart. Will Gabi forgive him or is their romance gone for good? Lastly, Chad realizes he may not be ready to date again. Seeing Cat with the kids, sparked a light, making him wanna confess his feelings for her.

The hospital fundraiser was being celebrated and things were looking well and happy. But what happens that makes Chad realize that he is still not ready to date? Did something happen to trigger his walls back up, despite his obvious feelings for Cat? Stay tuned for more details about the same.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s New Reality Show Is So Addictive, Squid Game Fans Are Losing Their Minds!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News