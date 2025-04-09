The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Belle opening up to Brady about EJ, Tate catching Doug in Holly’s room, Shawn and JJ working EJ’s case while Gabi and Kristen hurled accusations at each other. There’s a lot more drama to come as the residents of Salem, Illinois cook up trouble.

From questionings and plannings to confessions and surprising reactions, there’s plenty of scenes to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 9, 2025, episode when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama revolving around Salem residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Gabi recalling the night EJ was shot. What was she doing when it happened? Will she figure out a clue about it as she reflects back on the shocking incident? Up next, Melinda questions Kristen. The latter is being questioned by JJ and Shawn about EJ being shot. The two show up at Kristen’s house with a warrant and check around.

Things take a turn when they find a gun in her handbag. To add to it, she is also a big suspect because she had all the motivation to shoot EJ and take her revenge. But the motive and the presence of the gun doesn’t look good for her. While it hasn’t been confirmed she is the shooter, she is in trouble.

But that doesn’t mean she is alone in this. Her friend Melinda is an attorney and she questions Kristen about what happened and where she was during the shooting. Will they find proof that Kristen was not involved in this or will she have to face repercussions? Elsewhere, Xander and Philip make a play. The two have been adamant about the DiMera takeover for a while.

They have been planning and considering all aspects to ensure everything happens correctly. When Xander and Philip make a play, will they be any successful or will they have to face a setback? What is this play about? Is this about the takeover or some other corporate plans on their minds? How will this change things for them, their business plotting and their ideas?

Lastly, Belle confesses to EJ. She arrives at the hospital to check up on EJ and is emotional seeing him in a coma. Belle then takes the opportunity to confess her feelings for him. Will her expressive moment be interrupted by someone? Maybe her sister Sami? How will things fare for EJ? What will Sami’s return spell for EJ, Belle and more importantly, for her son Johnny?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucky Lashes Out, Anna Gets Alarming News While Trina Is Tempted By Kai’s Offer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News