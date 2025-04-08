The previous episode of Days of our Lives witnessed Sophia supporting Tate, Holly questioning Doug about his feelings, Kate defending herself to Philip, Stephanie offering Alex a choice and lastly Sarah lying to Xander. All of this and so much more is on the way for avid watchers of the hit soap.

From confrontations and shocking rivals to arguments and feuds, there’s plenty to be excited about. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 8, 2025, episode when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama series that revolves around the town of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 8, 2025

The Days of our Lives episode on Tuesday features Belle opening up to Brady about EJ. She has been an emotional wreck ever since she found out that EJ was shot and hospitalized. Will she share her feelings about the same with Brady? Will he be able to give her some much-needed advice? How will Belle deal with this, especially with her sister Sami being back?

Elsewhere, Tate catches Doug in Holly’s room. After Holly broke up with Tate, he has been miserable and guilty about snitching on Doug. When he went over to her house to fix things and apologize yet again, he was very shocked to find a half-naked Doug in her room. How will he react to this?

Especially since he is still reeling from the breakup. Meanwhile, Sophie tells Holly that Tate went over to her house causing her to rush back home. How will they explain this unfortunate misunderstanding? Will this affect Holly and Tate’s relationship and any chances of them getting back together?

On the other hand, Shawn and JJ work on EJ’s case. The latter being shot has taken over town with rumors and guesses running rampant. As Shawn and JJ try to find answers, will they get something major and conclusive or will they have to work harder to figure out who the mysterious culprit could be? Will they get hints and clues from other residents? Maybe even EJ?

Lastly, Gabi and Kristen hurl accusations at each other. There are a lot of judgements around who shot EJ and blames are being thrown around in Salem. When Gabi and Kristen point fingers at each other, what will all of this result in? Will their fiery argument lead anywhere or will it only be a means to hurl frustrations at each other amidst all the drama in town?

How will Sami’s reappearance affect EJ? How will it affect her half-sister Belle? And especially Sami’s son Johnny who has been miffed with EJ for having raped Sami years ago leading to him being conceived as a result?

