The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Marlena still searching for her husband John, EJ getting shot and hospitalized, Tate snitching on Doug, Stephanie telling Alex the truth about the forged letter and Holly breaking up with Tate. There’s a lot more drama to be expected this week in Salem.

From contractions and choices to questions and support, there’s plenty to look forward to on the upcoming slate of episodes. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 7, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama show set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 7, 2025

The episode on Monday features Sophia supporting Tate. After Holly broke up with him, he hasn’t been in the best state of mind. When Sophie decides to support him, will he be able to get through this? Is she doing this since they are expecting a child together or is this because she is hoping that he returns to her now that he is single? How will Tate react to Sophia’s help?

Up next, Holly questions Doug about his feelings. Is this going to be about what he feels for her? Will Doug truly accept that he does have romantic feelings for her? Or will he refuse to entertain the thoughts? How will Holly react if he does confess it? Especially now that she is actually single. On the other hand, Kate defends herself to Philip. Will he listen to his mother?

What has she done now to warrant forgiveness? Will Philip be able to give her that? Or will this only create tension between them? Meanwhile, there is more drama in other parts of the town as Holly told Alex the truth about the forged letter. He is relieved Xander’s assumption about her sleeping with Philip was false. When Stephanie gives Alex a choice, what will it be?

Is she going to ask him to go along with the lie that Xander believes? Will he agree to act along it for the sake of his girlfriend? Lastly, Sarah lies to Xander. She has been keeping the truth about the forged letter a secret from her husband but for how long? When he finds out, it won’t be a good look on her. As she continues to lie to Xander, how will this affect them?

She is scared of how he will react when he discovers the truth but keeping the truth from him and lying about it will only worsen things for not just her but their marriage. How exactly will this drama fracture their relationship? Stay tuned to Days of our Lives for details about the storylines of the soap.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Suits LA Ratings Dip: What’s Dragging The Legal Spinoff Down Despite All The Hype?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News