The previous week in Salem on Days of our Lives saw EJ being shot, the town residents wondering who the shooter could be, Marlena still being in Estonia searching for her husband John and Jada being heartbroken after Rafe was furious with her post finding out the truth about her and Shawn.

From offers and accusations to questions and confessions, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama show set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 7, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sophia supporting Tate. Is this about his breakup with Holly? On the other hand, Holly questions Doug about his feelings. Is this about him being kicked out by Julie after she found out he stole the jewelry? Kate defends herself to Philip, but will she convince him?

Meanwhile, Stephanie offers Alex a choice. What could this mean for their romance and relationship? Lastly, Sarah lies to Xander. Will this ruin their equation? Is this about the false and forged letter that is kept a secret?

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

When Belle opens up to Brady about E, what advice will she receive? On the other hand, Tate catches Doug in Holly’s room. How will he react? Will he let his jealousy take over him or will he try to see things from a neutral perspective? Up next, Shawn and JJ work on EJ’s case. Will they find the answers they are looking for? Lastly, Gabi and Kristen hurl accusations at each other. Who will come out on top in this new explosive argument?

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Gabi recalls the night EJ was shot. Will she find out some clues that might help in figuring out who shot him? Elsewhere, Melinda questions Kristen. What will this lead to? When Xander and Philip make a play, will they be successful? Meanwhile, Belle confesses to EJ. What could this be about?

Thursday, April 10, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Sami catching Belle with EJ. How will she react to seeing them together? On the other hand, Chad gives Johnny advice while Philip and Xander boss around Gabi. When Alex makes his feelings clear to Sarah, how will she react? Lastly, Rex reassures Kate.

Friday, April 11, 2025

The final episode of the week features Rex sharing his fears with Roman. Meanwhile, Vivian returns to Salem for what is rightfully hers and Sarah continues to wrestle with guilt. When Chanel confides in Paulina, and Sami has a tough conversation with Johnny, what exactly will this lead to?

