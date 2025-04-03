Salem has plenty of storylines and dramatic moments buzzing around, be it Johnny finding out about his father EJ’s past, Holly breaking up with Tate, Julie kicking Doug out, Rafe and Jada dealing with the aftermath of the whole imposter drama, or even Johnny and Chanel’s adoption dreams.

The previous episode saw Brady and Belle catching up, Paulina supporting Jada, Rafe opening up to Gabi, and Chanel confronting EJ. The drama only continues, and here’s what fans can expect from the April 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 3, 2025

The episode on Thursday will feature EJ being shot. His list of crimes has only increased over time, so it’s no surprise someone tries to attack EJ and leaves him bleeding on the floor of his mansion. It’s no secret that he has quite a few. It’s also no secret that he barely ever pays for all of his crimes and behavior. Who is the one who pulled the trigger on EJ?

Could it be Gabi? Or maybe Johnny went rogue and attacked his father for his disgusting past? Could it be Roman or maybe Ava? It could be Kristen or maybe even Jada and Kate? Or perhaps entirely someone else? Who will find EJ shot and bleeding? Will he be able to survive this attack or not?

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Cat tries to comfort Chad. What has happened that Cat felt the need to comfort Chad? Is he the one who shot EJ, or did he find EJ lying in a pool of blood and need comfort to get that image out of his head? On the other hand, Chanel worries about Johnny. He has been lost ever since he found out that his father, EJ, r*ped his mother, Sami, all those years ago,

To add to it, it’s horrific to know that’s how he was conceived. He even went on to confront EJ and slapped him. Johnny even refused to listen to all his excuses and apologies. In addition, Mrs. Choi refuses to let Johnny and Chanel adopt Tate and Sophia’s child because of EJ and his reputation.

It has been a rough few weeks for Johnny, and understandably, Chanel is worried about him. What will she do to get him out of this rut? Is there hope on the adoption front? Maybe that will cheer Johnny up? How will he react when he finds out that his father was shot? Will he forgive EJ, then?

Lastly, Kate shares the news with Roman. What could it be about? Is it about EJ being shot? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more details!

