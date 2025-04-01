Salem has plenty of drama like the rest of the soap towns do. From Johnny feeling disgusted by his father EJ to Marlena searching for her husband John and Julie confronting and kicking out Doug to Holly breaking up with Tate for snitching on Doug despite her asking him not to, there’s been a lot.

The previous episode saw Rafe surprising EJ, Jada asking Belle for help, Shawn confiding in JJ and Steve searching for John. The stories continue and here’s what fans can expect from the April 1, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the popular soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 1, 2025

The episode features Steve and Marlena fearing the worst. They left Salem and flew to Estonia to search for John who has been missing but things are taking dangerous turns. Marlena and Steve have found something new and they are quite worried. When they fear the worst, what has made them so terrified and scared? On the other hand, Paul has come to Andrew’s aid.

Orpheus pulls a gun in front of Andrew but much to the latter’s relief, Paul pulls up to help him out of this mess. Will the two be able to get away while keeping their lives safe? Or will things worsen? Elsewhere, Belle tries to coax a confession out of EJ. Jada spoke to her and asked her to help him get EJ to confess his crimes. Especially his part in the imposter drama.

When Belle tries to get a confession out of EJ, will she be successful? He is known to be smart and cunning but when Belle decides to use his strong attraction towards her, will things work out in her favor? Or will EJ actually see through her plan to get him to confess the mess he has been a part of? Will he confide in her about some of his crimes or will she find nothing?

Up next, Kristen reaches out to Brady. Is she trying to ask for his help for a situation she is in? Could it be about his mother who has disappeared, all thanks to EJ? Will he accept her request and provide assistance? Lastly, Jada reveals the truth to Rafe. After the imposter drama, she was left hurt and she slept with Shawn in a rush of emotions, pain and disappointment.

The guilt has been eating at her and she told Shawn that she would tell him the truth before he finds out from somewhere else. When Jada finally sits him down and tells him the truth, how will he react? Will he truly end their romance or will he forgive her for her mistake? Stay tuned for more details.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Abigail Klein On Stephanie Revealing Forged Letter Truth To Alex After Affair Accusations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News