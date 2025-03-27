Salem, Illinois, is home to a lot of dramatic residents whose lives reign on chaos and controversies. The last episode saw EJ trying to make amends with Johnny. Meanwhile, Paulina and Chanel remained hopeful about the adoption. Lastly, Tate confided in Sophia and Holly took care of Doug.

With the missing necklace truth out, there are going to be plenty of exciting scenes to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 27, 2025, episode of Days of our lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running, popular as well as award-winning daytime drama series.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 27, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sarah asking Stephanie to go along with a lie. Will the latter agree or refuse to be involved in another web of lies and deceit? What exactly will this lead to? Especially with so much more drama brewing on the horizon for them? On the other hand, Xander berates Philip.

The former heard Stephanie and Philip having a chat about something that Alex should never find out. Without context, he jumps to conclusions and assumes that the two are having an affair behind Alex’s back. Xander is quick to berate Philip for his behavior without knowing that is not the truth. Will Philip correct Xander, or will he just let him believe his assumptions?

Up next, Melinda warns Gabi. Since Leo is now living in Gabi’s house due to Leo, could it be about that? Or is there something else Melinda wants to warn Gabi about? How will she respond to the warnings and suggestions? Lastly, Holly confronts Tate. Maggie told her it was Tate who ratted Doug out and she could not believe her boyfriend could do something like that.

Holly was the one who told Tate about the secret and asked him to not tell it to anyone. But he went ahead and revealed to Julie that it was Doug who stole the necklace and sold it off. Tate has been guilty about the same and even confided in Sophie about the same. And his nightmare has come true.

Holly knows that Tate ratted Doug out, despite specially asking him not to.

He revealed the secret she asked him to keep and she is angry as well as disappointed in her boyfriend. How exactly will this confrontation go? Will Holly accuse Tate of breaking her trust with this act? How will he respond to her anger and allegations? Will this affect their romance and relationship? Stay tuned to Days of our Lives for more details of the storylines and roles.

