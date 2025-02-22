Resurging romances and sparks flying, a match made for daytime dramas. Salem is currently featuring the same with Belle and EJ’s complicated but also intriguing equation. Now that he has opened up about his feelings for her, things have changed and it is to be seen how things will escalate.

Martha Madison, who plays Belle, has spoken up about her character and how she is making some not so clever decisions. She also shared how this new track will change things on the soap opera and what Belle’s thought process is amidst this resurging romance. Here’s what the actor revealed.

Days Of Our Lives: Martha Madison On Belle & EJ’s Growing Closeness

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Martha spoke about Belle and EJ and how the former is facing an inner struggle when it comes to the latter. She said, “The way it ended between them the last time has made Belle very careful. She knows exactly what she’s doing. It started off as a physical thing and sort of almost like a dominance test between the two.”

The actress pointed out that for Belle, it was nothing more than fun and she never thought things would get serious. Now with feelings growing between the two, it has become even more confusing for her. “She’s really battling with the devil and angel on her shoulders,” Martha explained the situation.

She expressed that Belle knows being involved with EJ is bad news “and terrible territory to enter. She’s seen how it all ended before, but she’s not thinking with her brain,” as per the soap star. When EJ expressed his own feelings to Belle, it came as a big surprise to her because she doesn’t see him as someone who can even have feelings for anyone, let alone her.

Martha continued, “It just makes her more cautious, but also even more excited, as you are when you’re falling for somebody. I don’t think this is a story about logic and reason. It’s a story about feelings and listening to your gut.” But that doesn’t mean she is not worried about what this could mean.

She stated that even though Belle has a moment where she realizes this is more than she expected it to be, “but EJ is EJ, and she learns that pretty quickly. This is about her realizing that she can’t trust him but she also can’t trust her own instincts where he is concerned.” And that is troubling for the role because though she is really smart, she’s making dumb decisions.

