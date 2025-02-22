Rupert Grint hasn’t ruled out stepping back into Ron Weasley’s shoes, but it would take the right conditions to make it happen.

The 36-year-old, having spent a decade growing up with the character from ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ to ‘The Deathly Hallows – Part 2,’ considers Ron an inseparable part of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Rupert Grint’s Conditions For Making a Comeback

While promoting ‘Knock at the Cabin’ in early 2023, Grint admitted that a return would only make sense if the timing was right and the original cast—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and others—were also involved.

“I think if the timing was right and everyone was coming back. It was a character that was important to me, we kind of became the same person,” he said during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning. “I’m protective of him as well. It was my whole childhood.”

The British actor also expressed gratitude for getting the breakout role, as he joked, “I was a fish in a school play before that!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint)

Grint’s comments sparked excitement among Harry Potter fans, especially since Radcliffe himself didn’t completely shut down the idea of revisiting the Wizarding World. However, Hollywood veterans such as Michael Gambon, who played Voldemort, and Alan Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape, have passed away since the final film’s release.

Will The Reunion Actually Happen?

Although Grint’s openness to a return has sparked some hope, the chances remain slim. With Warner Bros. focusing on a fresh TV reboot of Harry Potter, it seems unlikely that the original trio will reunite on screen anytime soon.

Radcliffe has expressed that he’s not actively seeking a return, believing the new adaptation should stand on its own.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” he said in 2023. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

what daniel radcliffe looks like in real life — a thread pic.twitter.com/K00hktKwaL — abs (@drqrrie) December 20, 2020

So, as of now, while Grint remains open to the idea, fans will have to settle for nostalgia rather than a full-fledged comeback.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Dave Bautista Wondered If He Was ‘Too Ugly’ for a Rom-Com—Will Hollywood Ever Give Him a Chance?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News