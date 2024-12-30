Rupert Grint nearly traded in his wand for an ice cream scoop. After spending a decade as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, Grint got hit with a serious case of career doubt. As the final film wrapped, he feared he was typecast and couldn’t break free from the “sidekick” mold. His solution? Buy an ice cream van and give up acting altogether.

“I definitely did think, ‘Is it too late to pick something else?’” Grint admitted in an interview with The New York Times. This wasn’t some casual, whimsical thought – the actor seriously considered making a fresh start in the world of frozen treats. He even drove his pink-and-white ice cream van back to his family home, thinking he might actually make a go of it. It’s so surreal that it almost feels like something out of a quirky British comedy.

But just as the ice cream van dreams were melting, Grint paused. After a year off from acting, he decided to give it another shot. The only issue? After playing Harry’s trusty, brave (but anxious) best friend for so long, he kept getting offered sidekick roles- no surprise there. But Grint wasn’t about to settle. He wanted more. He craved edgier, more serious roles and not just “another Ron Weasley.” That’s when the real comeback began.

Grint dove into theater, finding solace in the discipline of live performances, and even starred in Snatch, the gritty crime dramedy with more swagger than a broomstick chase. It was a defining moment for Grint: He wasn’t just Ron anymore. The Harry Potter era was behind him, and he was ready to leave the sidekick label in the dust.

Grint’s career is far from the world of ice cream vans. He’s been busy with projects like Servant (season 3) on Apple TV+ and the upcoming Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities for Netflix. The man who nearly traded his acting career for soft serve is now in the business of chilling us with suspenseful, deeply layered performances.

Looking back, it’s wild to think Grint could’ve turned his back on acting altogether. But that ice cream van fantasy made him question everything and ultimately find a new path – one far removed from the world of wizards and broomsticks. Whether or not his ice cream venture would have caught on remains a mystery, but we’re definitely relieved he stuck with acting. After all, who else could’ve pulled off playing Ron with that perfect blend of comic relief and heart?

So, the next time you see an ice cream truck rolling by, know – it could’ve been Rupert Grint serving up scoops instead of scenes. Luckily for us, he’s still delivering the goods on screen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Taylor Swift Making Nashville Her Home Base Over LA & New York Because Of Travis Kelce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News