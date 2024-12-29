So what exactly is “Barbie energy”? Well, Robbie summed it up perfectly: “Gal Gadot is Barbie energy.” How, you ask? She’s impossibly beautiful—but not in a way that makes you feel like you need to throw a stone at her. Instead, you can’t help but like her because she’s genuinely sincere and so enthusiastically kind that it’s almost dorky. “It’s like right before being a dork,” Robbie said, encapsulating the charm that makes Gadot, well, the embodiment of Barbie.

The truth? Robbie had originally envisioned Gadot for the role, but the Wonder Woman star wasn’t available to bring her “Barbie energy” to life. Still, Gadot’s persona influenced the casting of all the other Barbies, like Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Emma Mackey, who would go on to portray various versions of the iconic doll. Robbie wanted to make sure that all of the Barbies carried that same energy, and she absolutely nailed it.

But let’s talk about the complexities of Barbie herself. Robbie’s Barbie isn’t just a fun, plastic doll; she’s a cultural symbol. Robbie delved into this by saying, “She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy.” Barbie may rock a short skirt, but not because she’s begging you to look at her butt. Nope. It’s all about the fun and the pink. “People can project sex onto her,” Robbie added. It’s a bold move that tackles how society views the doll without losing sight of the fun, carefree nature of Barbie herself.

And then there’s Gal’s reaction to Robbie’s Barbie casting. Even though Gadot couldn’t join the Barbie dream team, she had nothing but love for Margot. “I adore Margot,” Gadot gushed. “She’s one of those women you just want to be friends with.” How sweet is that? Gadot went on to praise Robbie as “so funny, warm, fun, and smart and obviously so talented,” and even expressed her excitement for the movie. “I’m super excited for them,” Gadot said, proving there’s no hard feelings.

While Gadot didn’t get to play Barbie, her “Barbie energy” definitely lived on through the movie. Robbie had always planned on casting her, but in the end, it was director Greta Gerwig who wrote the part specifically for Robbie. Because sometimes, fate has a way of stepping in and putting you in the perfect role—just like Robbie in Barbie.

So, while Gadot’s Barbie dream didn’t come true, her essence helped shape the movie. And Robbie? She brought that energy to life, with a sprinkle of pink, a dash of sincerity, and, of course, a whole lot of fun.

