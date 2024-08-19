5 Best Gal Gadot Movies, Ranked & Where To Watch Them

Alt Gal Gadot has time and again proven her versatility, cementing her position as one of the most successful Hollywood actresses of her generation. After starting her career as a model, she ventured into acting and shot to fame with the Fast & Furious franchise.

She then took on different roles, from starring in comedies to playing a revered superheroine, which made her a global star. Here are five of Gal Gadot’s best films, ranked based on their IMDb ratings.

5. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

IMDb: 7.0

Where to Watch: Peacock/JioCinema

After joining the action franchise as Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009), Gal Gadot reprised the role of the former Mossad agent in Fast & Furious 6. The film follows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew, whose quiet life is interrupted when they are recruited by DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to take down a skilled mercenary organization led by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). Shaw’s crew includes Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s former lover, who was believed to be dead. To earn their pardons and return home, the team must stop Shaw’s plan to steal a dangerous device. Gadot, as Gisele, plays a vital role in the mission against Owen Shaw’s mercenary group with her expertise in combat and intelligence gathering. The film received praise for its action sequences and humour and grossed $788 million worldwide.

4. Furious 7 (2015)

IMDb: 7.1

Where to Watch: Max/JioCinema

Gadot followed up on Fast & Furious 6’s success with the next installment in the franchise, Furious 7, which also marked the last appearance of the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner. The film follows Dominic Toretto and his crew as they face a new threat from Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), the brother of Owen Shaw, who seeks to avenge his brother’s defeat. As Deckard targets the team, they are also enlisted by a covert government agent to retrieve a powerful tracking device called God’s Eye. The crew travels across the globe, engaging in high-stakes action and daring stunts to stop Shaw and secure the device. Furious 7 received positive reviews for its thrilling and emotional narrative and performances and ended up earning $1.5 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

3. Fast Five (2011)

IMDb: 7.3

Where to Watch: Peacock/JioCinema

Fast Five follows Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner, and Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) as they escape to Rio de Janeiro after freeing Dom from prison. In Rio, they meet up with old friends and plan a huge heist to steal $100 million from a corrupt businessman named Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). To pull this off, they gather a skilled team, including Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris Bridges), Han (Sung Kang), Gisele, and others. While planning the heist, they also have to avoid Luke Hobbs, a determined federal agent sent to catch them. The movie is filled with intense action and thrilling chase sequences, which made a hit among the audience, earning $626 million. Gadot once again stands out as Gisele, showing her talents in both action scenes and planning.

2. Wonder Woman (2017)

IMDb: 7.3

Where to Watch: Max/JioCinema

Gal Gadot became the first actress to have her standalone superhero film in the DC Extended Universe by playing Wonder Woman. The movie tells the origin story of Diana Prince, an Amazonian princess living on the hidden island of Themyscira. Trained as a warrior, Diana discovers her destiny when an American pilot, Steve Trevor, crashes on the island and reveals that World War I is raging outside. Believing she can stop the conflict, Diana leaves Themyscira and joins Trevor in the world of men. As she encounters the horrors of war, Diana learns more about her divine powers and her true identity as Wonder Woman. She battles the forces of evil, including the villainous Ares, the God of War, who is manipulating the conflict. Gadot’s powerful performance as Diana Prince was appreciated to be a compelling mix of strength, grace, and vulnerability. The film made $823 million at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the DCEU.

1. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

IMDb: 7.9

Where to Watch: Max

When 2017’s Justice League failed to live up to fans’ expectations, they started demanding a director’s cut of the DCEU film. The demands were finally met when the makers released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. The film offers a deeper and darker look at the story, showcasing Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince joining forces to recruit a team of metahumans after the death of Superman. They must prevent Steppenwolf, a powerful alien warlord, from assembling the three Mother Boxes and unleashing chaos on Earth. The film explores each character’s backstory and motivations more thoroughly, with expanded action sequences and complex narratives. Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman, adding emotional weight and intensity to the narrative.

