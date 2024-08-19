Virgin River To Bridgerton: 7 Best Romantic Shows To Watch On Netflix

If you are a fan of romantic dramas, Netflix is the right place for you. The streaming platform offers a huge catalogue of shows with love as their central theme. However, with the large number of shows available comes the great responsibility of choosing the right one to binge-watch.

To help you out, we have curated a list of shows that are the perfect mix of love, emotions, heartbreaks, and triumphs. So grab your box of tissues and check out these 7 best romantic shows on Netflix that will be loved by couples and singles alike.

1. One Day (2024)

Based on David Nicholls’ novel, One Day tells the story of Emma and Dexter, who meet on July 15, 1988, right after they finish college. They become good friends and go through their separate lives, jobs, and relationships over the next 20 years. The story shows what happens to them each July 15, focusing on their strong connection and how they face different challenges. As they deal with their feelings and personal growth, they discover what truly matters in life and love. Starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, the miniseries received critical acclaim and became the most-watched show on Netflix during Valentine’s week in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

2. From Scratch (2022)

An adaptation of actress Tembi Locke’s memoir, From Scratch, follows Amy, an American woman who falls in love with and marries a Sicilian chef named Lino while studying abroad in Italy. The two then build a life together while facing cultural challenges. However, tragedy strikes the couple when Lino is diagnosed with a serious illness and Amy is forced to face grief and rebuild her life. Starring Zoe Saldaña as Amy and Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino, the show earned critical acclaim for its emotionally resonant theme. For her heart-touching performance, Saldaña received a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Mini-Series at the NAACP Image Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tembi Locke (@tembilocke)

3. Bridgerton (2020-Present)

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix, Bridgerton is set in Regency-era London and centers around the wealthy Bridgerton family. The show follows the romantic and social lives of the Bridgerton siblings, starting with Daphne, the eldest daughter, and her quest for a suitable marriage. Each season focuses on different siblings, exploring themes of love, power, and societal expectations while mixing historical drama with modern sensibilities. Starring an ensemble of Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, and Florence Hunt, among others, the show has won several awards over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

4. Crash Landing On You (2019)

Crash Landing On You is a K-Drama about Yoon Se-ri, a successful South Korean heiress who accidentally paraglides into North Korea during a storm. There, she meets Ri Jeong-hyeok, a principled North Korean soldier who decides to help her return home safely. As they face the dangers of North Korean society, they develop a deep and unexpected romance. The series features elements of comedy, drama, and romance, exploring the challenges of their cross-border relationship, and the cultural differences between the two Koreas. Starring Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok and Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, Crash Landing On You became the second highest-rated series in Korean cable history upon its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyunbin & Son Yejin – BinJin (@crashlandingonyoudrama)

5. Outlander (2014-Present)

Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s novel series of the same name, Outlander is a historical drama that has been on air for over a decade now. The series chronicles the life of Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back to 18th-century Scotland after touching a stone circle. In the past, she encounters the Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and becomes entangled in the turbulent Jacobite risings. Struggling to return to her original time, Claire toils with her growing feelings for Jamie while also dealing with the dangers and cultural conflicts of the 18th century. The Starz show features Caitríona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie and streams new seasons on Netflix two years after their cable broadcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz)

6. Dash & Lily (2020)

One more novel adaptation on the list, Dash & Lily is a holiday-themed series about two teenagers who find love through a red notebook left in a bookstore. Dash, a cynical New Yorker, discovers the notebook, which Lily, an optimistic girl, has filled with challenges and prompts. As Dash responds to Lily’s entries, they exchange notes via the book, leading to a series of fun and heartfelt dares. Their written exchanges help them learn about each other and themselves, eventually sparking a romance. Starring Austin Abrams as Dash and Midori Francis as Lily, the romantic comedy series blends the theme of love with self-discovery against the backdrop of a festive New York City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

7. Virgin River (2019-Present)

Set in a small, picturesque town in Northern California, Virgin River tells the story of Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife who moves to Virgin River seeking a fresh start after a personal tragedy. As she adjusts to her new life, Melinda has to face the pressures of her new job, small-town politics, and a budding romance with local bar owner Jack Sheridan. Every season of the show introduces new characters and storylines, raising awareness among the residents of Virgin River. The hit series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, with Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, and Annette O’Toole playing supporting roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin River Fanpage (@virginriver_update)



Must Read: Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1: 5 Things To Remember About Season 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News