Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1: 5 Things To Remember About Season 3

Free up your weekend because Netflix’s beloved show Emily in Paris has returned with plenty of exciting developments, and Season 4 is a must-binge. Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1, released on August 15 on Netflix. Before diving into the new chapter of Emily’s life, let’s recap what happened in Season 3 to set the stage for Season 4.

In Season 3 of Emily in Paris, Emily Cooper’s life in Paris took a dramatic turn when she decided to stay permanently and leave the Gilbert Group to be directly employed by Agence Grateau, choosing Sylvie over her longtime boss, Madeline Wheeler. The unexpected twists at the end of Season 3 not only shook up Emily’s professional life but also her personal life. After Alfie breaks up with her, and Camille admits to the schemes to keep Gabriel away from Emily, Season 4 will begin in a surprising situation. Here’s a quick recap of Season 3:

Camille and Gabriel’s First Baby

The biggest revelation at the end of Season 3 was Gabriel admitting to Emily that Camille was having his baby. After Camille’s trip to Greece, she and Gabriel reunited, which confused Emily, especially when Gabriel called her, believing Camille was about to leave him. However, after Emily and Gabriel’s conversation, he and Camille got engaged. Gabriel realized what he wanted after visiting a Michelin-starred restaurant in Provence and seeing the chef’s success in balancing his demanding job and family. Camille’s pregnancy made this future possible for Gabriel, leading to a rushed engagement. Despite their breakup in the Season 3 finale, Camille’s pregnancy will significantly impact Gabriel’s storyline in Season 4.

Alfie Breaks Up with Emily

Although Alfie and Emily’s relationship in Season 3 seemed stable, focusing on Emily’s desire for Alfie to introduce her to his family, things ended poorly. Alfie agreed to introduce Emily to his family but hesitated, feeling something was preventing him from committing fully. Camille’s revelation that Gabriel chose her due to a scheme with her mother to keep Emily away from Gabriel confirmed Alfie’s doubts. The season ends with Alfie leaving the chateau and telling Emily that he’s nobody’s second choice, leaving their relationship unresolved. Fans can expect closure on their relationship in Season 4.

Emily and Gabriel Might Get Together

With Camille breaking off the engagement with Gabriel and Alfie’s breakup with Emily at the end of Season 3, there are now fewer obstacles between Gabriel and Emily’s potential relationship. In Season 4, they might finally be able to be together. Whether their relationship will turn out positively or negatively remains to be seen.

Nicolas’ Feud with Emily Could Separate Her and Mindy

Emily and Mindy’s friendship has been a core element of Emily in Paris. However, things seemed off when Mindy introduced Nicolas to Emily in Season 3. Their collaboration on a deal with Pierre Cadault’s brand revealed tensions in their different approaches to handling clients. This conflict escalated at the party organized by JVMA to announce Gregory Duprée as the new head of Cadault’s brand, where Agence Grateau unveiled Cadault’s new venture instead. Nicolas and JVMA were deeply embarrassed, turning Sylvie and Emily into adversaries of the powerful group. This conflict not only impacted Emily’s professional life but also her personal life, as Nicolas drove a wedge between her and Mindy, pushing Emily away from Mindy’s last show. Although Mindy learned the truth from Alfie and confronted Nicolas, who apologized to Emily, their companies are now enemies, and Nicolas might continue to create obstacles between Emily and Mindy in the upcoming season.

Gabriel’s Restaurant Might Get a Michelin Star

After learning he would become a father, Gabriel was motivated to pursue his dream of a Michelin-star restaurant. In Season 3, he upgraded his restaurant, which hinted that he might receive a Michelin star sooner than expected. Additionally, Luc’s invitation to his ex, Marianne, for the opening night of L’Esprit de Gigi provided a significant boost to Gabriel’s Michelin-star aspirations. Marianne, an inspector, expressed interest in returning for another meal, and a hug between Gabriel and Emily, witnessed by Camille, was sparked by Luc’s call informing them that Gabriel was on track for a Michelin star.

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Prediction (North America): Poised To Scare Up One Of The Biggest September Openings Ever, Eyes $80 Million Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News