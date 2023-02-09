Hollywood actress Lily Collins has won people’s hearts with her portrayal of Emily Cooper in the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’, who went through a difficult phase in her personal life, and she recently opened up about it and how life changed for her post that. Many people face a similar situation yet lack the courage to get out of it; when celebrities like Collins come out in the open about it, they inspire many others to liberate themselves. So scroll down to know more about it.

Lily is known for doing movies like Love Rosie, To the Bone, Okja, Mirror Mirror, and others in a happily married relationship with American director and producer Charlie McDowell. With her portrayal as Emily in the Netflix series, her fan following has increased, and now she is at a happier place in her professional and personal life to talk about those darker times in the past.

Lily Collins graced one of the recent episodes of We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast, where she spoke about the emotionally abusive relationship that she was in during her early 20s. she said, “My romantic, toxic relationship was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and being made to feel very small. I became quite silent and comfortable in silence and felt like I had to make myself small to feel super safe.”

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins further recalled how her abusive ex would address her with “awful words”, like “little Lily” and “wh*re”. The emotional trauma started to reflect on her on physical levels as well, as she recounted, “My skin was breaking out. I was having these panic attacks, and I had kidney infections. All of these weird physical manifestations but I didn’t, at that time of my life, put the two and two together as your body is telling you, ‘This is not something you’re supposed to be in.”

Even after years have passed, Lily Collins mentioned that it all comes back to her at moments as she said, “Even if I’m in the most healthy relationship, there can be a moment that happens throughout the day where history comes back like that. Your gut reacts, your heart drops and all of the sudden you’re taken back to that moment where they said that thing to you 10 years ago but you’re not in that situation now.”

These kinds of things do take a toll on the person’s mental health, and it requires a supporting and understanding partner to help one heal from it; luckily for Collins, she found it in her husband Charlie McDowell. Lily expressed that he has helped her get through this, “When I’m in one of those moments, it is so clear to Charlie, who can read me like a book, and he calls it out in a moment. This is what healthy conversation and healthy communication can feel like. When someone can lovingly bring to your attention or call out something that doesn’t feel right or that they want to help you with, it may feel uncomfortable, but it’s for the best,” she added.

