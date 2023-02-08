Anurag Kashyap is one of the rare directors who has survived for so long in the film industry despite giving one after another an offbeat film. Not just films, Anurag has also successfully made his impact in the web series world. Recently, speaking about the policy change in OTT, he made a revelation about Paatal Lok season 2. Keep reading to know more!

A lot has changed in the web medium since the Tandav controversy. For the unversed, the series starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover and others found itself in the middle of a controversy over hurting religious sentiments. Post that, OTT platforms are playing it safe by distancing themselves from controversial content. Unfortunately, Paatal Lok 2 got stuck due to it.

Talking to The Lallantop, Anurag Kashyap shared that his series based on Maximum City has been put on a back burner as Netflix doesn’t want to get involved in a controversy. He even revealed that Paatal Lok 2 has been stalled. “It’s written (referring to his untitled series based on Maximum City), but we’re figuring out the next steps. Netflix was supposed to do it earlier, but they aren’t doing it any more. The project had been green-lit, but a lot has changed since then on streaming. Lots of projects have stalled, like Paatal Lok season two…,” the Dev D director quoted.

Meanwhile, in a talk with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey YouTube series, Anurag Kashyap shared that Sacred Games 3 isn’t happening as Netflix isn’t ready for it.

“Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why,” Anurag quoted.

