Comedian Sunil Grover is making an appearance on ‘India’s Laughter Champion’. He shares his experience of being on the show and calls the contestants ‘James Bond of comedy’.

Sunil Grover says: “I had a lot of fun! All the contestants came wearing a bow tie, and I felt like they are all the ‘James Bond’ of comedy! My heart pitter-pattered at the thought of who would win. We laughed a lot and had too much fun.”

On what he liked most about the show and what attracted him to it, Sunil Grover said: “The biggest USP of this show is that there is a lot of variety. Somebody is doing mimicry, somebody is a ventriloquist, someone is singing their jokes, someone is reciting ‘shayaris’, somebody’s observation powers are well pronounced so watching this bouquet of comedy was fun.”

Sunil Grover elaborates further that the show gave a platform to the comedians to showcase their talent and compete with each other.

“All of them are ‘purane chawal’ (old rice). They have been in the comedy industry for a long. We have been seeing them for a long time. It might be the first time for some people but not all.” Sunil Grover said.

‘India’s Laughter Champion‘ Grand finale will be telecast on August 27 on Sony Entertainment Television.

