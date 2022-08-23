A few weeks back, television actor Deepesh Bhan passed away due to sudden tragic death. The actor was very popular for his portrayal of Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. To support his family, Saumya Tandon appealed to his fans to contribute as much as possible financially. The latest we hear is about fake IDs created in the name of Deepesh and his co-star Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour are creating awareness about it.

Just a few days after Deepesh‘s death, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon revealed about the baggage of 50 lakhs’ home loan on his family. She herself contributed financially to her late co-star’s family and even appealed to all of his fans to contribute from their end through online transactions.

Many of Deepesh Bhan’s fans did lend financial help by contacting the late actor’s Instagram profile. However, it is now discovered that online fraud is happening with several fake IDs that have been created in Deepesh’s name. Not many but some people have already become the victims as they have donated an amount to these fake profiles.

After the news of fake IDs went viral, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actors Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour took to Instagram and shared a video warning the fans about Deepesh Bhan’s fake IDs. They also mentioned the real account in the caption of the video. Have a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikhofficial)

Meanwhile, Deepesh Bhan passed away on 23rd July. Reportedly, after working out in the gym, Bhan was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor. The exact reason responsible for his passing away is said to be a brain haemorrhage.

