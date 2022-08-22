Bigg Boss reality season 13 Sidharth Shukla’s demise had a huge impact on the lives of people the actor was quite close to. His happy-to-go and humble nature will be missed for decades and more as fans still keep his memories alive on social media. Among his family and friends, Shehnaaz Gill was also one who was left devastated about Sidharth’s passing. Recently the actress opened up about how she has been dealing with the grief of the late actor’s death.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz made a big name for herself when she was in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 13. The actress met Sidharth on this show and shared excellent chemistry with him.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, recently Shehnaaz Gill during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, talked about how she overcame the loss of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. She said, “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahe (The world will feel I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of them). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely.”

In the same interview when Shehnaaz Gill was asked if she felt she has changed from her past self, the actress was quite candid as she said, “I feel very strong today. Also, I think whatever happened has prepared me for everything. I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz made a comeback after the tragic event with the movie Honsla Rakh. The actress was seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shinda Grewal, and Anayah Miglani among others. Directed by Amarjit Singh, the movie was released on 15th October 2021.

What do you think about Shehnaaz Gill’s way of dealing with Sidharth Shukla’s passing? Do let us know in the comments.

And for more such updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Diljit Dosanjh Shared A Picture Of Him Taking Ivanka Trump To The Taj Mahal & Said “Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram