After Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, and recently Bharti Singh, another member has now taken a step back from The Kapil Sharma Show, and the one to bid adieu to the show is none other than ‘Sapna Beauty Parlour’ owner and famous comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. It indeed is a huge shocker for everyone as the comedian had entered the show right after Grover left and in no time he managed to make his place as an integral member of the show through his character ‘Sapna’.

Just a few days back it was announced that The Kapil Sharma Show would return with its newest season right after their short break and fans rejoiced over the news. However, this shocking news of Krushna Abhishek’s decision to quit the show has shaken us all. As per reports the reason for Krushna not being a part of the upcoming new season of the show is due to agreement issues between him and the producers.

A source close to the development has confirmed the same to Pinkvilla by saying, “The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date.”

Not just this, Krushna just recently confirmed the same to ETimes too.

This definitely breaks our hearts to see another artiste’s exit from the show. We surely will miss him and his funny antics!

What are your thoughts on Krushna Abhishek leaving The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

