Upasana Singh, who’s known for her character Bua on The Kapil Sharma Show, has also been one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. In the shocking turn of events, Upasana Singh dragged Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu to court. According to the latest media reports, the actress has filed a suit against the beauty queen for an alleged ‘breach of contract.’

Upasana filed the case in Chandigarh court through advocates Karan Sachdeva and Irvan Neet Kaur.

According to a report in The Tribune, Upasana Singh in her suit has alleged that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu signed ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ as a lead actress in 2020 after winning the Femina Miss India title. In the signed document, it was clearly mentioned that the actress will be fully committed towards the promotional activities of the film. However, Sandhu has been MIA from all the promotional interviews for ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’

Not only that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has also been ignoring all the calls and the messages made to her by the production house of the film. The diva is ignoring all the communication made to her even by the stakeholders. Owing to this, the film lost its distributors and even the release date of the film was compromised. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on May 27, 2022

As quoted in The Tribune India, Upasana Singh said, “Kaur wanted her first film as a producer in Punjabi because Punjabi is her mother tongue. But Harnaaz now thinks that we Punjabis are small people. She thinks she is meant for Bollywood and Hollywood projects.”

The report read, “Upasana Singh said that she mentored her and taught her how to act. She made sure that she looked perfect in every shot. Upasana said that she has not done it as a producer, but did it purely out of love for Harnaaz. She said that she was really hurt by the way she has treated her. She said that due to her behaviour she was forced to file a case against her.”

The film is now slated to hit the screens on August 19, 2022.

