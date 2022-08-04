Priyank Sharma needs no introduction as the handsome hunk has charmed everyone with his cool personality and amazing acting skills. Meanwhile, Sharma is on the news lately after he was attacked by an unknown person in Ghaziabad. Soon after the incident, the actor filed a police complaint against the attacker, and now FIR has also been registered, as the attacker has been identified. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

As per reports, the incident happened while the actor was leaving the Hospital in Ghaziabad accompanied by his father for his mother’s checkup. Till now the matter was under investigation but finally, the attacker has been identified.

Advertisement

In his complaint, Priyank Sharma had filed a complaint in Kaushambi police station, citing he was attacked by an unknown person and had sustained a few scratches on his body. However, in the recent turn of events, the attacker now finally has been identified and Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra told PTI that the person is not unknown but he’s identified as Priyank’s brother-in-law, while an FIR is also registered.

As per the officer, Priyank Sharma and his brother-in-law were not on good terms. “After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation. In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital,” added Abhay Mishra.

The FIR was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier talking about the incident, Priyank Sharma told ETimes, while he was leaving the hospital premise “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: When Divya Agarwal Got Candid About Her Nasty Break-Up With Priyank Sharma On National Television: “We Were Such Donkeys…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram