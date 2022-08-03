Actor Priyank Sharma is one of the rising stars of the Television industry. He rose to fame with his appearances in reality shows like Roadies Rising, Splitsvilla 10, and Bigg Boss 11. The actor is now making headlines for being attacked by an unknown man in Ghaziabad. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the actor was attacked by a man on July 30 at a hospital in Ghaziabad where he was visiting a doctor for his mother’s health check-up. He was also accompanied by his father. Now Priyank has opened up about the attack and called it a ‘scary situation’.

During a conversation with ETimes, Priyank Sharma said that the attack occurred while he was exiting the hospital premises when “suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation.”

Calling himself lucky to get away with some bruises, he still wonders who the attacker was. He sustained some injuries on his neck, back, and face. Following the attack, Priyank filed a police complaint at the Kaushambi police station and said, “We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital’s security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.”

The matter is under probe and this is a developing story, we shall get back with an update on the matter soon. However, on the work front, Priyank Sharma will soon be seen hosting a show for MTV called What’s Your Venue.

