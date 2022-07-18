Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had the audience asking for more with her smoking hot ‘Oo Antava’ number in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is repoted to be returning with another sizzler in ‘Yashoda’.

Advertisement

According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being raunchier than ‘Oo Antava’ in which Samantha spent much of her time on Allu Arjun’s lap. An official announcement is being made soon.

Advertisement

Unni Mukundan, a young and brilliant Malayalam actor, is also starring in the multilingual ‘Yashoda’, a sci-fi thriller being produced by Krishna Prasadsi Valenka’s Sridevi Movies banner. Samantha plays the titular character in the film.

Other than Samantha, Yashoda will also have Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, playing significant roles in the film.

Sam garnered pan-India acclaim for her outstanding performance in Raj and DK’s Hindi OTT series ‘The Family Man 2’, led by Manoj Bajpayee. With ‘Yashoda’, she is said to be consolidating her fan base.

The first trailer for ‘Yashoda,’ starring Samantha, has generated a lot of buzz despite the fact that the ‘Majili’ actress hasn’t said a single dialogue. The movie which is set to be released on August 12, is classified as a sci-fi thriller.

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Mahira Sharma To Be Paired Opposite This South Indian Biggie From Vikram For Her Grand South Debut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram