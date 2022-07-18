It is common for historic drama movies to land in trouble these days, especially because viewers expect extreme accuracy and proper representation from them. Lately, the Tamil magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan part 1 has been creating quite some hype amongst the audience but looks like there are parts of the teaser that have not resonated well with some of the viewers. A legal notice has also been sent to the makers and has something to do with actor Chiyaan Vikram as well.

For the unversed, PS: 1 is an upcoming historical drama film with a pinch of politics, action, and romance. The movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam and has been adapted from a historic piece by the same name. The ambitious project has been in the news for quite some time now and finally it is expected to hit the theatres in September this year. Apart from Chiyaan, the movie also stars actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in key roles.

Now, according to the most recent report by Thanthi TV, a lawyer has sent legal notices to Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram over the character Aditya Karikalan. The petitioner is concerned about facts about the Cholas being distorted and an instance about Vikram’s character Aditya in the movie was also highlighted by the lawyer.

He mentioned that Cholas did not follow the practice of wearing a tilak on their forehead but Chiyaan Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, can be seen wearing one in the poster. It is to be noted that the teaser allegedly did not have the tilak.

The same lawyer has asked for an early screening of the movie to make sure all facts are in place but Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram are yet to reply to these notices.

