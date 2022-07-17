The unit of director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, “Ponniyin Selvan” on Saturday released a video clip in which historians, writers and experts explained about the history of the Cholas, considered to be the golden age of the Tamils.

The first part of the film, based on the classic Tamil novel “Ponniyin Selvan” by eminent writer Kalki, is scheduled to hit screens on September 30 this year.

The brilliant story, that revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan, is one of a kind.

Historian S. Ramachandran, writer S. Ramakrishnan and S. Jayakumar, a researcher on cultural history, are among those who talk about the administration of the Cholas, their conquests, and their contributions to art and culture in the video clip.

The film, which Mani Ratnam describes as his dream project, has a host of big stars, notably Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj. Reported to have been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, it will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

On the other hand, Tamil star Vikram has dubbed for filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in five languages.

The makers unveiled a video of Vikram dubbing for the film in 5 languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vikram is playing the titular role of Aditya Karikalan in the film, which is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by writer Kalki.

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-1, jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, directed by Mani Ratnam, with music composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vikram has worked in Tamil films and also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. He has been feted with a National Film Award and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Amongst his other honours are the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2004 and an honorary doctorate by the Popular University of Milan.

